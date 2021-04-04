The Chinese national flag and the Hong Kong flag fly in Central. Photo: AFP The Chinese national flag and the Hong Kong flag fly in Central. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong electoral changes: key Beijing loyalists can take up seats on Election Committee aside from ones reserved for them

  • Hong Kong’s 36 deputies to the national legislature and its 202 advisory body members will be allowed seats in the committee’s occupation-based subsectors, in addition to the ones earmarked for them
  • The arrangement gives the two groups even more influence in the enlarged 1,500-strong Election Committee than previously understood 

Topic |   Hong Kong electoral changes
Chris LauNg Kang-chung
Chris Lau  and Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 11:40pm, 4 Apr, 2021

