A government banner touts sweeping changes to Hong Kong’s electoral system approved last week in Beijing. Photo: K. Y. Cheng A government banner touts sweeping changes to Hong Kong’s electoral system approved last week in Beijing. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
A government banner touts sweeping changes to Hong Kong’s electoral system approved last week in Beijing. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong’s colonial past echoes in new police vetting powers, pro-Beijing heavyweights say, but election hurdles could mean few face them

  • While the justice secretary has suggested decade-old comments could play a role in disqualifying election hopefuls, some predict few are likely to even reach police vetting stage given new barriers to running for office
  • Britain’s Special Branch once enjoyed similar power to screen senior officials and investigate activists, though in an era before direct elections existed in city

Topic |   Hong Kong electoral changes
Natalie Wong
Natalie Wong

Updated: 9:47pm, 5 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A government banner touts sweeping changes to Hong Kong’s electoral system approved last week in Beijing. Photo: K. Y. Cheng A government banner touts sweeping changes to Hong Kong’s electoral system approved last week in Beijing. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
A government banner touts sweeping changes to Hong Kong’s electoral system approved last week in Beijing. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE