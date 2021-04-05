A government banner touts sweeping changes to Hong Kong’s electoral system approved last week in Beijing. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong’s colonial past echoes in new police vetting powers, pro-Beijing heavyweights say, but election hurdles could mean few face them
- While the justice secretary has suggested decade-old comments could play a role in disqualifying election hopefuls, some predict few are likely to even reach police vetting stage given new barriers to running for office
- Britain’s Special Branch once enjoyed similar power to screen senior officials and investigate activists, though in an era before direct elections existed in city
Topic | Hong Kong electoral changes
A government banner touts sweeping changes to Hong Kong’s electoral system approved last week in Beijing. Photo: K. Y. Cheng