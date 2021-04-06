Existing laws in Hong Kong do not prohibit casting blank votes. Photo: SOPA Images via ZUMA Wire/dpa Existing laws in Hong Kong do not prohibit casting blank votes. Photo: SOPA Images via ZUMA Wire/dpa
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong electoral changes: debate rages about making it illegal to cast blank votes but city’s biggest opposition party says it’s too early to talk about such tactics

  • The possibility of a ban on blank ballots was floated by two top officials over the weekend
  • Democratic Party says it will recommend its 86 district councillors take a new oath of office required by the government under Beijing’s bottom line that only ‘patriots’ should be allowed to run Hong Kong

Topic |   Hong Kong electoral changes
Chris Lau  and Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 12:12am, 6 Apr, 2021

