Secretary for the Civil Service Patrick Nip met with colleagues to discuss Beijing’s overhaul of the city’s electoral system two days after it occurred. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong’s recent electoral overhaul, national security law can’t be viewed apart, secretary tells civil servants
- In a meeting two days after last week’s sweeping revamp was endorsed, Secretary for the Civil Service Patrick Nip said the specifics needed to be interpreted alongside existing security legislation
- Both are part of a ‘one-two punch’ necessary to maintain the ‘one country, two systems’ principle, civil servants told as they are encouraged to help promote Beijing-imposed changes
Topic | Hong Kong electoral changes
Secretary for the Civil Service Patrick Nip met with colleagues to discuss Beijing’s overhaul of the city’s electoral system two days after it occurred. Photo: May Tse