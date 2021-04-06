Patrick Li is a career bureaucrat who is the new director of broadcasting at RTHK. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong government has made public broadcaster RTHK a place of fear, uncertainty and self-censorship, insider claims
- Staff taking cautious approach to programmes over fears shows could be axed, source says
- All ideas must now be approved by new editorial committee headed by career bureaucrat Patrick Li
Topic | Press freedom in Hong Kong
