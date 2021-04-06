The Democratic Party says under the onslaught of Covid-19, raffle ticket sales have become its main source of income. Photo: Xiaomei Chen The Democratic Party says under the onslaught of Covid-19, raffle ticket sales have become its main source of income. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Arrests and Covid-19 restrictions leave Hong Kong’s opposition parties in cash crunch

  • Party heads say they cannot turn to traditional sources to raise funds such as demonstrations and annual dinners because of social-distancing rules
  • The Civic Party says that unless more money is found, it will run out of cash in as little as four or five months

Chris LauLilian Cheng
Chris Lau  and Lilian Cheng

Updated: 10:46pm, 6 Apr, 2021

