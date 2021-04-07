A Correctional Services Department van delivers activist Andy Li to West Kowloon court on Wednesday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
National security law suspect Andy Li makes his first appearance in a Hong Kong court following his return from the mainland
- Li is facing charges of colluding with foreign forces, conspiracy to assist offenders and possession of ammunition without a licence
- He was among the 12 local fugitives intercepted at sea by the Chinese coastguard during a failed escape bid last year
