Moves such as raising an umbrella, carried out here by former legislator Leung Kwok-hung in 2016, during oath-taking is not acceptable, officials have warned. Photo: Dickson Lee Moves such as raising an umbrella, carried out here by former legislator Leung Kwok-hung in 2016, during oath-taking is not acceptable, officials have warned. Photo: Dickson Lee
Moves such as raising an umbrella, carried out here by former legislator Leung Kwok-hung in 2016, during oath-taking is not acceptable, officials have warned. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong lawmakers, district councillors face instant disqualification after taking oath if their behaviour is ‘problematic’, senior official warns

  • Constitutional affairs chief Erick Tsang also reveals the government is studying whether opposition district councillors who resign rather than pledge allegiance will have to return public funds
  • He says encouraging the public to cast protest votes could be seen as ‘manipulating elections’

Topic |   Hong Kong electoral changes
Lilian Cheng
Lilian Cheng

Updated: 8:48pm, 7 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Moves such as raising an umbrella, carried out here by former legislator Leung Kwok-hung in 2016, during oath-taking is not acceptable, officials have warned. Photo: Dickson Lee Moves such as raising an umbrella, carried out here by former legislator Leung Kwok-hung in 2016, during oath-taking is not acceptable, officials have warned. Photo: Dickson Lee
Moves such as raising an umbrella, carried out here by former legislator Leung Kwok-hung in 2016, during oath-taking is not acceptable, officials have warned. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE