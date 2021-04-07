Moves such as raising an umbrella, carried out here by former legislator Leung Kwok-hung in 2016, during oath-taking is not acceptable, officials have warned. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong lawmakers, district councillors face instant disqualification after taking oath if their behaviour is ‘problematic’, senior official warns
- Constitutional affairs chief Erick Tsang also reveals the government is studying whether opposition district councillors who resign rather than pledge allegiance will have to return public funds
- He says encouraging the public to cast protest votes could be seen as ‘manipulating elections’
