A group of prople fly Chinese flags near Hong Kong government offices, in support of changes to the city’s electoral system. Photo: Winson Wong A group of prople fly Chinese flags near Hong Kong government offices, in support of changes to the city’s electoral system. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong electoral changes about driving city back to straight and narrow, says senior mainland Chinese official

  • Deputy director of liaison office Tam Tieniu compares Hong Kong to car during seminar organised by Chinese General Chamber of Commerce
  • ‘One man, one vote’ not equal to democracy, which takes many forms, official says

Ng Kang-chung
Updated: 11:00pm, 7 Apr, 2021

