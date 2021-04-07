A group of prople fly Chinese flags near Hong Kong government offices, in support of changes to the city’s electoral system. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong electoral changes about driving city back to straight and narrow, says senior mainland Chinese official
- Deputy director of liaison office Tam Tieniu compares Hong Kong to car during seminar organised by Chinese General Chamber of Commerce
- ‘One man, one vote’ not equal to democracy, which takes many forms, official says
Topic | Hong Kong electoral changes
A group of prople fly Chinese flags near Hong Kong government offices, in support of changes to the city’s electoral system. Photo: Winson Wong