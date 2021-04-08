Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Thursday set April 14 as the date Legco will table a bill implementing Beijing’s recent electoral overhaul. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong’s Legislative Council to table bill implementing sweeping electoral overhaul on April 14, Carrie Lam says
- Amendments to five key ordinances will redraw Legco’s geographical constituencies, update candidate nominating methods and address concerns over electoral manipulation
- The chief executive previously said she hoped to have the legislation passed by the end of May to clear the path for three upcoming elections
Topic | Hong Kong electoral changes
Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Thursday set April 14 as the date Legco will table a bill implementing Beijing’s recent electoral overhaul. Photo: K. Y. Cheng