Riot police arrest protesters following during an anti-extradition bill march in September 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests: more than 10,200 arrested in connection with unrest since 2019, government tells lawmakers
- Papers released by Department of Justice, Civil Service Bureau, and Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Bureau show 10,242 arrests made
- More than 600 people already convicted, with 2,521 charged with variety of offences including rioting and unlawful assembly
Topic | Hong Kong protests
