Former justice secretary Elsie Leung. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Former justice secretary Elsie Leung. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Former justice secretary Elsie Leung. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Politics

exclusive | Don’t undermine Hong Kong’s rule of law by politicising presence of foreign judges, ex-justice minister Elsie Leung cautions Western countries

  • City’s first secretary for justice advises judges from other common law jurisdictions working in Hong Kong to stay above the fray
  • Veteran pro-Beijing stalwart also defends the drastic overhaul of Hong Kong’s electoral system approved last week by China’s top legislative body

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 8:00am, 9 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Former justice secretary Elsie Leung. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Former justice secretary Elsie Leung. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Former justice secretary Elsie Leung. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE