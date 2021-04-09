Sandy Ridge Cemetery at Lo Wu will yield more than 200,000 niche plots and stage 17,800 annual cremations. Photo: Martin Chan Sandy Ridge Cemetery at Lo Wu will yield more than 200,000 niche plots and stage 17,800 annual cremations. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong pushing ahead with massive cemetery complex near mainland China border, amid pro-establishment party’s ‘major blunder’ warning

  • Sandy Ridge project in northern Hong Kong would yield more than 200,000 niche plots and stage 17,800 annual cremations in a space-starved city
  • Campaigners say complex needed to address facility shortages, but city’s largest pro-establishment party calls for the area to instead be dedicated to fostering collaboration with Shenzhen

Tony Cheung , Ji Siqi  and Lilian Cheng

Updated: 9:09pm, 9 Apr, 2021

