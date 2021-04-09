Opposition lawmakers attend a press conference last November, days ahead of their mass resignation from the Legislative Council. Photo: AP
Hong Kong’s Legislative Council paid out HK$13.3 million in end-of-service gratuities to resigned opposition lawmakers
- Legco secretary general Kenneth Chen says all those who resigned were entitled to the payments, so long as they completed the original four-year term of office
- Lawmaker Kwok Wai-keung, who had raised the matter of the gratuities, says ‘public has the right to know’, though he personally has no issue with the payments
