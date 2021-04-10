Civil servants participate in an oath-taking ceremony in December. Photo: Handout
Explainer |
What exactly is Hong Kong’s new oath-taking bill all about, and who will be affected?
- The bill allows for the ousting of oath-takers deemed unpatriotic – both immediately and retroactively – and grants the justice minister broader powers
- Some in the opposition say they would rather resign, and even pro-establishment camp members have raised concerns about freedom of speech
