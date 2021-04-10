Civil servants participate in an oath-taking ceremony in December. Photo: Handout Civil servants participate in an oath-taking ceremony in December. Photo: Handout
Civil servants participate in an oath-taking ceremony in December. Photo: Handout
What exactly is Hong Kong’s new oath-taking bill all about, and who will be affected?

  • The bill allows for the ousting of oath-takers deemed unpatriotic – both immediately and retroactively – and grants the justice minister broader powers
  • Some in the opposition say they would rather resign, and even pro-establishment camp members have raised concerns about freedom of speech

Lilian Cheng
Updated: 3:29pm, 10 Apr, 2021

