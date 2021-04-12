Hong Kong Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong lawyers urged to make most of new opportunities presented by Beijing’s 14th five-year plan
- Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng highlights benefits of being involved during online seminar with city’s legal community
- Some 600 Hong Kong solicitors or barristers have signed up for the first assessment required for legal practice across the border
