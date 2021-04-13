A redrawing of geographical boundaries to further weaken any advantage the opposition could have is on the cards. Illustration: Adolfo Arranz A redrawing of geographical boundaries to further weaken any advantage the opposition could have is on the cards. Illustration: Adolfo Arranz
Hong Kong /  Politics

First national security law, then electoral overhaul and now, more rules to keep Hong Kong politicians on a tight leash

  • A redrawing of geographical boundaries to further weaken any advantage the opposition could have is on the cards
  • Criminalising any advocacy for voters to cast blank ballots will be among the other moves, sources reveal

Topic |   Hong Kong political reform
Jeffie LamLilian ChengChris Lau
Jeffie Lam , Lilian Cheng  and Chris Lau

Updated: 9:33am, 13 Apr, 2021

