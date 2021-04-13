A redrawing of geographical boundaries to further weaken any advantage the opposition could have is on the cards. Illustration: Adolfo Arranz
First national security law, then electoral overhaul and now, more rules to keep Hong Kong politicians on a tight leash
- A redrawing of geographical boundaries to further weaken any advantage the opposition could have is on the cards
- Criminalising any advocacy for voters to cast blank ballots will be among the other moves, sources reveal
Topic | Hong Kong political reform
