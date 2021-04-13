Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam warned that ‘inciting’ voters to cast blank ballots could be a crime under coming legislation. Photo: David Wong
Hong Kong voters free to cast blank ballots, but urging others to do so could be made a crime, Carrie Lam confirms
- ‘The government will not regulate [residents’] choice, whether it is to choose a candidate or no candidate at all, or to damage the ballot to invalidate it,’ chief executive says
- But ‘inciting voters’ to do so collectively could be considered a way of damaging or manipulating the election, she warns
Topic | Hong Kong electoral changes
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam warned that ‘inciting’ voters to cast blank ballots could be a crime under coming legislation. Photo: David Wong