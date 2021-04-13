Hong Kong’s electoral system has been given a huge shake-up. Photo: Reuters Hong Kong’s electoral system has been given a huge shake-up. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong electoral changes: contest for seats on powerful committee to be held on September 19 as government reveals dates for key polls

  • Legislative Council elections, which had earlier been postponed for a year because of the coronavirus pandemic, will be further pushed back to December 19
  • New influential vetting committee tasked with weeding out ‘unpatriotic candidates’ will be formed by principal officials and also ‘social representatives’ to be appointed by the city’s leader

Lilian Cheng , Chris Lau  and Jeffie Lam

Updated: 6:06pm, 13 Apr, 2021

