Hong Kong’s electoral system has been given a huge shake-up. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong electoral changes: contest for seats on powerful committee to be held on September 19 as government reveals dates for key polls
- Legislative Council elections, which had earlier been postponed for a year because of the coronavirus pandemic, will be further pushed back to December 19
- New influential vetting committee tasked with weeding out ‘unpatriotic candidates’ will be formed by principal officials and also ‘social representatives’ to be appointed by the city’s leader
Topic | Hong Kong electoral changes
