EU social media campaign featuring Hong Kong’s pro-Beijing lawmaker Regina Ip ‘failed to illustrate our values’, bloc’s top diplomat says

  • March 8 post by Ip deleted after complaints by European Parliament members, with Josep Borrell saying body is ‘working hard to protect fundamental freedoms, democratic principles and support pro-democracy activists’ in city
  • Hong Kong lawmaker and executive councillor slams move as betrayal of diversity, pluralism and freedom of expression

Finbarr Bermingham
Updated: 10:12pm, 13 Apr, 2021

