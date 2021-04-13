Hong Kong lawmaker Regina Ip. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
EU social media campaign featuring Hong Kong’s pro-Beijing lawmaker Regina Ip ‘failed to illustrate our values’, bloc’s top diplomat says
- March 8 post by Ip deleted after complaints by European Parliament members, with Josep Borrell saying body is ‘working hard to protect fundamental freedoms, democratic principles and support pro-democracy activists’ in city
- Hong Kong lawmaker and executive councillor slams move as betrayal of diversity, pluralism and freedom of expression
Topic | Hong Kong politics
Hong Kong lawmaker Regina Ip. Photo: K. Y. Cheng