Dennis Kwok, a former Hong Kong lawmaker. Photo: EPA-EFE Dennis Kwok, a former Hong Kong lawmaker. Photo: EPA-EFE
Former Hong Kong opposition lawmaker Dennis Kwok reveals he has quit Civic Party that he co-founded

  • Lawyer says on Facebook he has formally resigned, but does not reveal his whereabouts, with recent news emerging he had fled to Canada
  • Police source earlier said force was investigating Kwok for possible misconduct in public office when he presided over Legco House Committee meetings

Ng Kang-chung
Updated: 12:18am, 14 Apr, 2021

