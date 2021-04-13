Dennis Kwok, a former Hong Kong lawmaker. Photo: EPA-EFE
Former Hong Kong opposition lawmaker Dennis Kwok reveals he has quit Civic Party that he co-founded
- Lawyer says on Facebook he has formally resigned, but does not reveal his whereabouts, with recent news emerging he had fled to Canada
- Police source earlier said force was investigating Kwok for possible misconduct in public office when he presided over Legco House Committee meetings
Topic | Hong Kong politics
