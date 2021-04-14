The Federation of Trade Unions stages a protest at the government headquarters. Photo: Dickson Lee The Federation of Trade Unions stages a protest at the government headquarters. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong electoral overhaul: who are the biggest winners? Traditional pro-Beijing groups and unions

  • Key amendment that raised eyebrows was the composition of a newly created 60-seat sector for grass-roots associations in the Election Committee
  • Committee’s voter base also shrank under the shake-up as the government abolished individual voting in all professional subsectors the opposition camp had won in the past

Jeffie Lam , Chris Lau  and Natalie Wong

Updated: 12:37am, 14 Apr, 2021

