Beijing approved changes to Hong Kong’s electoral system last month. Photo: Winson Wong
Concession or control? Beijing’s electoral overhaul for Hong Kong and what it means for opposition strongholds
- Opposition camp squeezed with Election Committee presence curtailed, but some of its Legco heartlands spared under Beijing’s reforms in Hong Kong
- New legislation unveiled by the Hong Kong government on Tuesday designed to keep the bloc firmly in check
