The Chinese flag and the Hong Kong flag fly outside City Hall in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Sun Yeung The Chinese flag and the Hong Kong flag fly outside City Hall in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Sun Yeung
The Chinese flag and the Hong Kong flag fly outside City Hall in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Sun Yeung
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong electoral overhaul: powerful Election Committee already stacked with pro-Beijing members

  • Look at new rules reveals more than two-thirds of representatives either appointed by authorities or pro-establishment bodies
  • Changes leave around 500 seats to be chosen through election, with corporations not individuals voting

Topic |   Hong Kong electoral changes
Lilian ChengJeffie Lam
Lilian Cheng  and Jeffie Lam

Updated: 10:30am, 15 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Chinese flag and the Hong Kong flag fly outside City Hall in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Sun Yeung The Chinese flag and the Hong Kong flag fly outside City Hall in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Sun Yeung
The Chinese flag and the Hong Kong flag fly outside City Hall in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Sun Yeung
READ FULL ARTICLE