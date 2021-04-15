Legco elections will be held in December. Photo: Winson Wong
Making it a criminal offence for people to encourage Hong Kong voters to boycott elections or spoil ballots will create ‘real constitutional problems’, legal experts warn
- Legal scholars raise concerns about the pitfalls of creating an incitement offence for acts that would otherwise be legal in themselves
- Internet users float ideas on how to convey their political messages in coming elections without falling foul of the proposed law
Topic | Hong Kong electoral changes
