Officials mark the opening of National Security Education Day ceremonies. Photo: Felix Wong
developing | Hong Kong must show resolve in defending ‘bottom line’ of national security, top Beijing official says
- Speaking at the National Security Education Day opening ceremony, liaison office chief Luo Huining says Beijing-imposed law has set stage for solving broader social and economic issues
- Chief Executive Carrie Lam, local PLA garrison commander among others taking stage at centrepiece event for day of activities, including programmes at city schools
