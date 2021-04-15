Officials mark the opening of National Security Education Day ceremonies. Photo: Felix Wong Officials mark the opening of National Security Education Day ceremonies. Photo: Felix Wong
Officials mark the opening of National Security Education Day ceremonies. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

developing | Hong Kong must show resolve in defending ‘bottom line’ of national security, top Beijing official says

  • Speaking at the National Security Education Day opening ceremony, liaison office chief Luo Huining says Beijing-imposed law has set stage for solving broader social and economic issues
  • Chief Executive Carrie Lam, local PLA garrison commander among others taking stage at centrepiece event for day of activities, including programmes at city schools

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Tony CheungNatalie Wong
Tony Cheung  and Natalie Wong

Updated: 12:54pm, 15 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Officials mark the opening of National Security Education Day ceremonies. Photo: Felix Wong Officials mark the opening of National Security Education Day ceremonies. Photo: Felix Wong
Officials mark the opening of National Security Education Day ceremonies. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE