(Left to right) Civic Party chairman Alan Leong and jailed former members Alvin Yeung, Kwok Ka-ki and Jeremy Tam. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
In open letter, ex-Civic Party members charged under Hong Kong’s national security law call for group to disband
- The group says they are concerned for their ex-colleagues’ safety, pointing to a chain of developments that began last year
- ‘The political reality is written on the wall: the Civic Party has already completed its historical mission,’ the letter reads
Topic | Hong Kong politics
