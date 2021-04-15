(Left to right) Civic Party chairman Alan Leong and jailed former members Alvin Yeung, Kwok Ka-ki and Jeremy Tam. Photo: Xiaomei Chen (Left to right) Civic Party chairman Alan Leong and jailed former members Alvin Yeung, Kwok Ka-ki and Jeremy Tam. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
(Left to right) Civic Party chairman Alan Leong and jailed former members Alvin Yeung, Kwok Ka-ki and Jeremy Tam. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong /  Politics

In open letter, ex-Civic Party members charged under Hong Kong’s national security law call for group to disband

  • The group says they are concerned for their ex-colleagues’ safety, pointing to a chain of developments that began last year
  • ‘The political reality is written on the wall: the Civic Party has already completed its historical mission,’ the letter reads

Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Jeffie Lam
Jeffie Lam

Updated: 7:10pm, 15 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
(Left to right) Civic Party chairman Alan Leong and jailed former members Alvin Yeung, Kwok Ka-ki and Jeremy Tam. Photo: Xiaomei Chen (Left to right) Civic Party chairman Alan Leong and jailed former members Alvin Yeung, Kwok Ka-ki and Jeremy Tam. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
(Left to right) Civic Party chairman Alan Leong and jailed former members Alvin Yeung, Kwok Ka-ki and Jeremy Tam. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE