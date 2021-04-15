People pose with a Chinese flag during a visit to a National Security Education Day event on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg
Hongkongers brave drizzle to take part in National Security Education Day events in Central
- City residents, most of them middle-aged or elderly, visited a national security exhibit at Edinburgh Place, and a booth in Statue Square where a mosaic was being made of photos of participants
- Progress on the mosaic, however, appeared to be slower than expected, with less than a third of the spaces filled as the end of the day neared
Topic | Hong Kong politics
People pose with a Chinese flag during a visit to a National Security Education Day event on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg