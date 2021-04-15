Hong Kong’s elections system is being reformed ahead of three polls in the city over the coming months. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Hong Kong’s elections system is being reformed ahead of three polls in the city over the coming months. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong elections: Beijing prepares legal fightback as Western governments weigh up sanctioning Chinese officials over polls reform

  • Foreign ministry reveals ‘useful legal tools’ are being developed for deployment against foreign forces it accuses of meddling in Hong Kong affairs
  • Police chief says overseas agents are using local media and politicians to instil hatred in the city

Natalie Wong  and Tony Cheung

Updated: 9:18pm, 15 Apr, 2021

