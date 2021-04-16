A government banner promoting electoral reform hangs outside Maple Street Playground in Sham Shui Po. Photo: K.Y. Cheng A government banner promoting electoral reform hangs outside Maple Street Playground in Sham Shui Po. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
A government banner promoting electoral reform hangs outside Maple Street Playground in Sham Shui Po. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong electoral overhaul: corporate voters’ mainland China ties raise concerns over Beijing’s influence on city polls

  • At least four bodies with corporate votes for Election Committee members are led by directors based across border and elsewhere
  • Corporate voters are not required to be Hong Kong permanent residents, but they must appoint one to cast their ballot

Chris Lau
Updated: 8:17am, 16 Apr, 2021

