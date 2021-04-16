Children were allowed to play in a model of an MTR train carriage at a Hong Kong Police College event marking National Security Education Day. Photo: Reuters Children were allowed to play in a model of an MTR train carriage at a Hong Kong Police College event marking National Security Education Day. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong police, security chief issue ‘fake news’ warnings over media coverage of national security events

  • Row erupts over images showing children playing at police college open day with toy guns on mocked-up train, in scene said to resemble controversial 2019 protest incident
  • Police chief slams some coverage of National Security Education Day, says arrests will be made where evidence shows breach of Beijing-decreed legislation

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Chan Ho-him
Victor Ting  and Chan Ho-him

Updated: 3:58pm, 16 Apr, 2021

