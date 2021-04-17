Children play with toy guns during a police college open day earlier this week. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong police chief slams doxxing of school for taking part in National Security Education Day
- Chris Tang says targeting school for attending police college open day is ‘very immoral and wrong’
- Pupils were ‘just playing with each other’, school says, after pictures emerge of children pointing toy guns, in scene said to resemble 2019 protest incident
