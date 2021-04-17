Children play with toy guns during a police college open day earlier this week. Photo: Reuters Children play with toy guns during a police college open day earlier this week. Photo: Reuters
Children play with toy guns during a police college open day earlier this week. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong police chief slams doxxing of school for taking part in National Security Education Day

  • Chris Tang says targeting school for attending police college open day is ‘very immoral and wrong’
  • Pupils were ‘just playing with each other’, school says, after pictures emerge of children pointing toy guns, in scene said to resemble 2019 protest incident

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Lilian Cheng
Lilian Cheng

Updated: 3:15pm, 17 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Children play with toy guns during a police college open day earlier this week. Photo: Reuters Children play with toy guns during a police college open day earlier this week. Photo: Reuters
Children play with toy guns during a police college open day earlier this week. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE