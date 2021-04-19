The building exterior of public broadcaster Teledifusao de Macau. Photo: Wikipedia The building exterior of public broadcaster Teledifusao de Macau. Photo: Wikipedia
Macau’s Portuguese-language journalists at TdM brace for restrictions on press freedom amid recent events at public broadcaster

  • Uncertainty sparked after journalists called to meeting where nine-point directive on ‘patriotism, respect and love’ for China was read out, underscoring the editorial policy
  • Seven journalists have resigned, while others fear management is deliberately creating fertile ground for self-censorship

Eduardo Baptista
Updated: 11:10am, 19 Apr, 2021

