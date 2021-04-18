Opinion
SCMP Columnist
City Beat by Tammy Tam
Vaccination is the means, don’t forget the end goal of making Hong Kong Covid-safe for the economy to take off
- Uncertainty over mutant strain, difficulties achieving ‘zero infection’ goal leave Hong Kong’s hoped-for economic rebound in limbo
- If Hong Kong continues to be considered a high-risk destination for mainlanders visiting the city, and they will still have to go through quarantine upon returning home, the government’s plans will be put to the test
READ FULL ARTICLE
+ FOLLOW
Tammy Tam is the South China Morning Post's Editor-in-Chief and is responsible for its editorial direction, strategic development and newsroom operations. She is a Board Member of the World Editors Forum, the leading network for news editors that focuses on the future of quality journalism, newsroom transformation and defending press freedom. Tammy is also the Vice-chairwoman of the Hong Kong News Executives' Association. Prior to joining SCMP, Tammy spent 20 years in the television industry in leadership roles managing editorial teams and corporate development strategies.