Media mogul Jimmy Lai (centre) is escorted out of a Correctional Services Department vehicle for a court appearance earlier this year. Photo: EPA-EFE
Beijing hits back at Western criticism of Hong Kong court’s hefty sentences for Jimmy Lai, opposition figures
- Central government’s foreign affairs office in Hong Kong blasts the “unreasonable accusations” and “malicious smearing” by foreign politicians
- The foreign criticism centred on verdicts handed down last Friday jailing several opposition figures for their involvement in unauthorised protests in 2019
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Media mogul Jimmy Lai (centre) is escorted out of a Correctional Services Department vehicle for a court appearance earlier this year. Photo: EPA-EFE