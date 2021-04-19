Senior civil servants take a pledge of allegiance to Hong Kong at government headquarters on December 18, 2020. Photo: ISD
Nearly 130 civil servants fail to take required pledge of allegiance to Hong Kong government, with most facing dismissal
- Among them, 16 are disciplined services officers, while the rest are civilian grade ones, minister says
- Some said it infringed upon freedom of speech, they disagreed with declaration’s content or it might conflict with their foreign passport
Topic | Hong Kong politics
Senior civil servants take a pledge of allegiance to Hong Kong at government headquarters on December 18, 2020. Photo: ISD