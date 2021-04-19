Lawmakers at a Legislative Council meeting on Monday called for additional requirements for candidates disclosing foreign citizenship. Photo: Winson Wong Lawmakers at a Legislative Council meeting on Monday called for additional requirements for candidates disclosing foreign citizenship. Photo: Winson Wong
Lawmakers at a Legislative Council meeting on Monday called for additional requirements for candidates disclosing foreign citizenship. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong elections overhaul: pro-establishment lawmakers urge government to require candidates to publicly disclose foreign citizenship

  • Lawmakers insist that future election hopefuls should reveal any ties to other countries, though the law allows foreign nationals to sit in the legislature and Election Committee
  • ‘Privacy was considered important in the past,’ lawmaker Paul Tse says. ‘But now we should attach greater importance to allegiance and national security’

Topic |   Hong Kong electoral changes
Natalie Wong
Updated: 8:29pm, 19 Apr, 2021

