Two more career civil servants have been tapped to join RTHK’s management. Photo: EPA-EFE
Two more bureaucrats join management at Hong Kong’s RTHK amid government-mandated editorial overhaul
- Former director of administration Kitty Choi Kit-yu, and ex-assistant secretary for labour and welfare Freda Cheung Yun-chee joined the beleaguered public broadcaster this month
- ‘I’m not sure why the government wants to appoint more bureaucrats to RTHK,’ says one employee. ‘Not sure if it’s good for RTHK’s development to have outsiders leading the professionals.’
Topic | Hong Kong politics
