Two more career civil servants have been tapped to join RTHK’s management. Photo: EPA-EFE Two more career civil servants have been tapped to join RTHK’s management. Photo: EPA-EFE
Two more bureaucrats join management at Hong Kong’s RTHK amid government-mandated editorial overhaul

  • Former director of administration Kitty Choi Kit-yu, and ex-assistant secretary for labour and welfare Freda Cheung Yun-chee joined the beleaguered public broadcaster this month
  • ‘I’m not sure why the government wants to appoint more bureaucrats to RTHK,’ says one employee. ‘Not sure if it’s good for RTHK’s development to have outsiders leading the professionals.’

Cannix Yau
Updated: 9:20pm, 19 Apr, 2021

