The Chinese flag and the Hong Kong flag fly on masts outside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong. Photo: EPA The Chinese flag and the Hong Kong flag fly on masts outside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong. Photo: EPA
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong government bars campaign spending refunds for legislative candidates investigated for national security offences

  • The change comes after the pro-Beijing camp criticised any reimbursements to opposition figures as ‘channelling money to fund the anti-China elements’
  • Even if they are able to reclaim funds, candidates could be required to pay them back if they are later found to be ‘not entitled’

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Ng Kang-chung
Updated: 7:30am, 21 Apr, 2021

