Lawmakers are going through hundreds of pages of draft legislation for Beijing’s overhaul of the Hong Kong electoral system. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

New Hong Kong elections rule allows postponement of contests in specific Legislative Council constituencies

  • Candidate’s death or disqualification during race for a directly elected seat will trigger delay in that constituency’s contest, lawmakers told
  • Amendment outlined as part of Hong Kong government’s implementation of Beijing’s major overhaul of local electoral system

Chris Lau
Updated: 5:32pm, 21 Apr, 2021

