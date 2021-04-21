Lawmakers are going through hundreds of pages of draft legislation for Beijing’s overhaul of the Hong Kong electoral system. Photo: Winson Wong
New Hong Kong elections rule allows postponement of contests in specific Legislative Council constituencies
- Candidate’s death or disqualification during race for a directly elected seat will trigger delay in that constituency’s contest, lawmakers told
- Amendment outlined as part of Hong Kong government’s implementation of Beijing’s major overhaul of local electoral system
