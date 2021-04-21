Protesters are met with rounds of tear gas fired by police during the standoff at Polytechnic University in 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang Protesters are met with rounds of tear gas fired by police during the standoff at Polytechnic University in 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
Opposition-leaning Hong Kong union that screened protest documentary accused of violating national security law by pro-Beijing politician

  • The Confederation of Trade Unions has defended its showing of Inside the Red Brick Wall, accusing its critics of launching a Cultural Revolution-style attack against it
  • The documentary is an account of the often violent 13-day stand-off between police and anti-government protesters at Polytechnic University in 2019

Jeffie Lam  and Lilian Cheng

Updated: 6:59pm, 21 Apr, 2021

