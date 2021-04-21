Hongkongers will get HK$5,000 in e-vouchers to help boost consumer spending. Photo: Xiaomei Chen Hongkongers will get HK$5,000 in e-vouchers to help boost consumer spending. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hongkongers will get HK$5,000 in e-vouchers to help boost consumer spending. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong /  Politics

Coronavirus: Hong Kong lawmakers renew calls for unemployment scheme to help low-income groups survive economic fallout of pandemic

  • Some business-sector legislators also threaten to abstain from voting on the government’s budget as they are unhappy about a planned rise in stamp duty for stock transactions
  • DAB chief Starry Lee says she is disappointed with the government’s handling of the pandemic and its failure to support low-income groups

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Lilian Cheng
Lilian Cheng

Updated: 8:53pm, 21 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hongkongers will get HK$5,000 in e-vouchers to help boost consumer spending. Photo: Xiaomei Chen Hongkongers will get HK$5,000 in e-vouchers to help boost consumer spending. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hongkongers will get HK$5,000 in e-vouchers to help boost consumer spending. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE