Hongkongers will get HK$5,000 in e-vouchers to help boost consumer spending. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Coronavirus: Hong Kong lawmakers renew calls for unemployment scheme to help low-income groups survive economic fallout of pandemic
- Some business-sector legislators also threaten to abstain from voting on the government’s budget as they are unhappy about a planned rise in stamp duty for stock transactions
- DAB chief Starry Lee says she is disappointed with the government’s handling of the pandemic and its failure to support low-income groups
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
