Hong Kong /  Politics

Outspoken Hong Kong pastor and head of Baptist Convention leaves city over national security law fears

  • Reverend Lo Hing-choi says his abrupt departure on Tuesday was prompted by the erosion of Hong Kong’s unique freedoms
  • ‘Hong Kong currently is not just being torn apart, but there is a dislocation created by those in power,’ he says in a piece published in the Christian Times

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Jeffie Lam
Updated: 1:19pm, 22 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Reverend Lo Hing-choi, the outspoken pastor and president of the Baptist Convention, has left Hong Kong for Britain. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
