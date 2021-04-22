Reverend Lo Hing-choi, the outspoken pastor and president of the Baptist Convention, has left Hong Kong for Britain. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Outspoken Hong Kong pastor and head of Baptist Convention leaves city over national security law fears
- Reverend Lo Hing-choi says his abrupt departure on Tuesday was prompted by the erosion of Hong Kong’s unique freedoms
- ‘Hong Kong currently is not just being torn apart, but there is a dislocation created by those in power,’ he says in a piece published in the Christian Times
Reverend Lo Hing-choi, the outspoken pastor and president of the Baptist Convention, has left Hong Kong for Britain. Photo: Xiaomei Chen