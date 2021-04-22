An influential townsmen’s organisation has called for representation on Hong Kong’s newly empowered Election Committee. Photo: Reuters An influential townsmen’s organisation has called for representation on Hong Kong’s newly empowered Election Committee. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong Chiu Chow federation demands seats on newly empowered Election Committee, saying it was ‘disappointed’ to be left out

  • The influential local townsmen’s organisation has written to city leader Carrie Lam, noting the group’s contributions – including in past elections
  • Chiu Chow refers to the Chaozhou region in northeast Guangdong province, and it is estimated that more than a million Hongkongers have roots there, including local tycoons 

Gary Cheung  and Tony Cheung

Updated: 8:29pm, 22 Apr, 2021

