Some lawmakers say provisions on polling stations in the Improving Electoral System (Consolidated Amendments) Bill do not go far enough. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong elections: lawmakers push for tougher fines on publicly funded schools, NGOs which refuse to open up their facilities for use as polling, counting stations
- Draft legislation for Hong Kong electoral reforms imposes fine of up to HK$10,000 on schools and other groups receiving public cash but refusing to open up their facilities for elections
- Pro-establishment legislators warn the measures for non-compliance are too soft, urge government to set heftier penalties
Topic | Hong Kong electoral changes
