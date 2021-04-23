Some lawmakers say provisions on polling stations in the Improving Electoral System (Consolidated Amendments) Bill do not go far enough. Photo: May Tse Some lawmakers say provisions on polling stations in the Improving Electoral System (Consolidated Amendments) Bill do not go far enough. Photo: May Tse
Some lawmakers say provisions on polling stations in the Improving Electoral System (Consolidated Amendments) Bill do not go far enough. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong elections: lawmakers push for tougher fines on publicly funded schools, NGOs which refuse to open up their facilities for use as polling, counting stations

  • Draft legislation for Hong Kong electoral reforms imposes fine of up to HK$10,000 on schools and other groups receiving public cash but refusing to open up their facilities for elections
  • Pro-establishment legislators warn the measures for non-compliance are too soft, urge government to set heftier penalties

Topic |   Hong Kong electoral changes
Tony Cheung
Tony Cheung

Updated: 1:41pm, 23 Apr, 2021

