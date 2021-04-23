The US State Department on Friday defended its diplomats in Hong Kong after a local judge alluded to invitation from the consulate in her decision to deny a suspect bail. Photo: Dickson Lee The US State Department on Friday defended its diplomats in Hong Kong after a local judge alluded to invitation from the consulate in her decision to deny a suspect bail. Photo: Dickson Lee
National security law: US defends diplomats in Hong Kong after judge says invitations from consulate led her to revoke ex-lawmaker’s bail

  • State Department spokesman says it is routine for diplomats to meet prominent local figures after judge points to invitations for suspect to ‘catch up’ with consul general
  • Spokesman calls judge’s allusion to foreign elements ‘an old propaganda trope used by authorities to shift blame and avoid accountability’

Updated: 7:37pm, 23 Apr, 2021

