Lawmaker Regina Ip was among the lawmakers grilling legal aid chief Thomas Kwong at the Legislative Council on Friday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong pro-establishment lawmakers grill head of Legal Aid Department over decision to assist woman injured in protest
- During meeting at the Legislative Council, lawmakers question why the woman’s application for aid was approved, and whether her choice of lawyer played a part
- The Court of Appeal on Wednesday ruled that the woman did not have a free-standing right to view the search warrants that she said police used to access her personal data without her consent
Topic | Hong Kong politics
Lawmaker Regina Ip was among the lawmakers grilling legal aid chief Thomas Kwong at the Legislative Council on Friday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng