Lawmaker Regina Ip was among the lawmakers grilling legal aid chief Thomas Kwong at the Legislative Council on Friday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong pro-establishment lawmakers grill head of Legal Aid Department over decision to assist woman injured in protest

  • During meeting at the Legislative Council, lawmakers question why the woman’s application for aid was approved, and whether her choice of lawyer played a part
  • The Court of Appeal on Wednesday ruled that the woman did not have a free-standing right to view the search warrants that she said police used to access her personal data without her consent

Tony Cheung
Updated: 8:46pm, 23 Apr, 2021

