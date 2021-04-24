A debate has ensued in Hong Kong over whether there should be a law against fake news. Photo: Shutterstock Images A debate has ensued in Hong Kong over whether there should be a law against fake news. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Who defines ‘fake news’ in Hong Kong, and is a law needed? Calls for legislation spark fears of curbs on media, critics

  • City leader Carrie Lam has promised new legislation while police chief calls for more control, but an expert suggests education could be the answer instead
  • New laws elsewhere, including Singapore, are controversial for targeting critics and opposition

Lilian Cheng
Updated: 10:59am, 24 Apr, 2021

