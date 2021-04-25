Civil servants said they have begun to watch what they say around the office following the imposition of the national security law and new oath-taking requirements. Photo: Nora Tam Civil servants said they have begun to watch what they say around the office following the imposition of the national security law and new oath-taking requirements. Photo: Nora Tam
Civil servants said they have begun to watch what they say around the office following the imposition of the national security law and new oath-taking requirements. Photo: Nora Tam
Watch what you say: Hong Kong civil servants become wary of office snitches jostling to prove loyalty

  • The national security law and new oaths of allegiance have changed the culture in the civil service, insiders say
  • As complaints crop up, civil servants are taking more care with social media and sharing their views in the office

Natalie Wong
Updated: 1:35pm, 25 Apr, 2021

