Protesters smash their way into the Legislative Council complex on July 1, 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
National security law: former Chinese University student leader reveals he has fled to Canada fearing arrest in Hong Kong
- Ernie Chow is one of a number of local activists, politicians and outspoken church leaders who recently left the city in the wake of Beijing-imposed security law
- The 25-year-old wrote on Facebook he moved to Canada on March 25, 10 days after getting married
